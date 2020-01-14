Stella Damasus Loses Mother-In-Law 💔

Connect with us

Stella Damasus is with her husband, Daniel Ademinokan, grieving the loss of his mother.

The actress announced the passing of her mother-in-law on Instagram, with an emotional eulogy about a mother she describes as her prayer warrior and angel.

She wrote:

So, I lost my bestie, my prayer warrior, my angel, my MOTHER IN LAW. This woman right here is the most amazing and selfless person ever. The love she had for me was just too much. I will never forget our GIST NIGHTS, our prayer time, our kitchen Chronicles, our dance moves. To say I will miss her is an understatement. I am still in the denial stages for sure because this is still too much for me right now. The only consolation I have is that I know for a fact that you are going straight to HEAVEN. NOW, you will rest. No more SICKNESS and PAIN. I LOVE YOU MAMI LULU. Till we meet again. #RIP

Daniel Ademinokan also took to Instagram to express his grieve. He wrote:

It’s taken me a couple of days to come to terms with the reality that my mom can’t be there to take my calls anymore. On Friday Jan 10th, LUCY ADEMINOKAN passed away. Nothing prepares you enough for the loss of a mom. Nothing. Absolutely nothing. Rest peacefully Mom. It’s about time you shared a jumbo cup of tea face to face with the Jesus you never stop talking about.

We wish them strength in this trying time.

css.php