Connect with us

Promotions

Users of DStv Premium Stand a Chance to Win Tickets to an Exclusive VIP Pre-Screening of Bad Boys 3 on January 16th

Career Promotions

Here's How You can Leverage Current Digital Skills to move Your Brand to the Next Level in 2020

Promotions Scoop

Wizkid has a New Trusty Assistant, Meet Leo 👦

Career Promotions

Secure your Creative Business in 2020 with UBA’s Loan Scheme

News Promotions

UBA begins the New Year with a Big Leap on Massive Recruitment, Promotions & Salary Increment

Promotions

Top Bilingual Preschool, Mckindergarten opens in Victoria Island, Lagos

Events Promotions

12:11 Restaurant launched in the city of PH & its ‘Winter Wonderland’ Christmas Party was all Shades of Fun

Promotions

Zenith Bank wishes Everyone a Blissful New Year 🎊

Promotions

Season’s Greetings from Zenith Bank to All 🎄

Events Promotions

Migo, Formerly Known as Kwikmoney, takes the Party to Tejuosho Market Complex

Promotions

Users of DStv Premium Stand a Chance to Win Tickets to an Exclusive VIP Pre-Screening of Bad Boys 3 on January 16th

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Bad boys, bad boys, whatcha gonna do, whatcha gonna do when they come for you? Okay, you’re safe so don’t panic. Those lyrics were made more famous by the Bad Boys movie theme song way back in 1995.

17 years after the release of Bad Boys 2, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunite to complete a Bad Boys trilogy with “Bad Boys 3: Bad Boys For Life”, and fans of funny, action-packed, adrenaline-pumping blockbusters are ecstatic about the return.

Nobody is coming for you, but M-Net Movies Night Out in collaboration with DStv is coming with an exciting reward for loyal DStv customers. Dedicated customers on DStv Premium stand a chance to win tickets to an Exclusive VIP pre-screening of the highly anticipated Bad Boys 3 on January 16th, at a selected cinema in Lagos. If you’re an action-comedy enthusiast then you don’t want to miss out on an opportunity to reunite with the Bad Boys, Detectives Lowrey, and Burnett, before everyone else.

To enter the competition for tickets and enjoy this exclusive movie night out with some of your favourite celebrities and influencers, all you have to do is visit @DStvNg on Twitter or @DStvNigeria on Instagram. The competition is only open to active DStv Premium customers.

It promises to be an explosive M-Net Movies Night Out so what are you waiting for? Go ahead, win a night out with Bad Boys For Life and enjoy the movie before its nationwide release.

Stay connected to DStv Premium today. #Happier2020 with DStv.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Jeremiah Ajayi: The Story of My 2019 Achievements

#BNShareYourHustle: Toosh Events is Here to Create Beautiful & Unforgettable Memories For You

The Mechanics of Yenagoa: BN Contributor Micheal Afenfia has a New Book on the Way!

Amina Alabi: Dear Son, It is Okay to Show Vulnerability & Emotion

Jean Clare Igwegbe: Don’t Forget to Enjoy the Journey

Advertisement
css.php