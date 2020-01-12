Users of DStv Premium Stand a Chance to Win Tickets to an Exclusive VIP Pre-Screening of Bad Boys 3 on January 16th

Bad boys, bad boys, whatcha gonna do, whatcha gonna do when they come for you? Okay, you’re safe so don’t panic. Those lyrics were made more famous by the Bad Boys movie theme song way back in 1995.

17 years after the release of Bad Boys 2, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunite to complete a Bad Boys trilogy with “Bad Boys 3: Bad Boys For Life”, and fans of funny, action-packed, adrenaline-pumping blockbusters are ecstatic about the return.

Nobody is coming for you, but M-Net Movies Night Out in collaboration with DStv is coming with an exciting reward for loyal DStv customers. Dedicated customers on DStv Premium stand a chance to win tickets to an Exclusive VIP pre-screening of the highly anticipated Bad Boys 3 on January 16th, at a selected cinema in Lagos. If you’re an action-comedy enthusiast then you don’t want to miss out on an opportunity to reunite with the Bad Boys, Detectives Lowrey, and Burnett, before everyone else.

To enter the competition for tickets and enjoy this exclusive movie night out with some of your favourite celebrities and influencers, all you have to do is visit @DStvNg on Twitter or @DStvNigeria on Instagram. The competition is only open to active DStv Premium customers.

It promises to be an explosive M-Net Movies Night Out so what are you waiting for? Go ahead, win a night out with Bad Boys For Life and enjoy the movie before its nationwide release.

Stay connected to DStv Premium today. #Happier2020 with DStv.

Sponsored Content