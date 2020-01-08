Connect with us

Blue Ivy Looks Just Like her Momma in this Adorable New Snap for her 8th Birthday

Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s little girl, Blue Ivy, is not so little anymore. To mark her eighth birthday, Beyoncé’s dad, Blue’s grandpa, Matthew Knowles, shared a super cute photo of Blue Ivy who bears a striking resemblance to her famous mom, Beyoncé.

The Instagram photo, which the proud grandpa jazzed up with animated effects, has Blue Ivy looking school-ready in a bright orange top paired with a grey skirt. Blue wears her hair long and straight with a backpack propped over her shoulders. Mattew Knowles captioned the photo:

Happy Birthday to my beautiful and oldest granddaughter Blue Ivy … Love, ⁣⁣⁣⁣Papa G

Photo Credit: @mrmathewknowles

