Burna Boy drops Sparkling New Visuals for “Secret” feat. Jeremih & Serani

Burna Boy kicks off 2020 with the release of the visuals for ‘Secret’ featuring, Jeremih and Serani.

After being celebrated for its social conscious undertones, Burna’s fourth solo album, “African Giant” is given more range with the video for “Secret”, the trio scoring impressively.

Like the provocative nature of the track built on heavy references, the video takes on a nocturnal theme that allows Burna Boy, Jeremih and Serani bask in the sensuality of steamy lyrics, visualized in even more expressive scenes.

Lyrically, the song attempts to coax/cajole a seemingly unsatisfied married man’s secret lover into keeping their love affair a secret, her ambition to want to be his wife and spend more time with him nonetheless.

Shot by David Camerana, the video is set in an old vintage house with neon-soaked lights, generally depicting their “secret” getaway spot, where they unrestrictedly express their impermissible affection for each other.

The video of “Secret” was shot in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Watch the video below and enjoy.