Connect with us

Music

Burna Boy drops Sparkling New Visuals for “Secret” feat. Jeremih & Serani

Music

New Music: Davido - 2020 Letter To You

BN TV Music

Buju wants a Collaboration with the “President of Nigeria” - Burna Boy | WATCH him on Accelerate TV’s “The Mix”

Music

Reekado Banks teams up with Femi Leye for the Acoustic Version for “Rora” | WATCH

Music Scoop

Watch Asa Declare Herself a Marlian & Dance to "Tesumole" in this Interview with Cool FM

Music

New Music: DJ Xclusive — Mad O

Music

Emilomo drops Debut Single "The Order of Things" | Listen on BN

Music Scoop

"If you got a good woman please let her know" - Diddy is Remembering Kim Porter

Music

Yemi Alade features Hollywood Star Djimon Hounson in Sexy Visual for "Remind You"

Music Style

Lizzo is Celebrating her Body & Inspiring Success In the Latest Issue of Rolling Stone Magazine

Music

Burna Boy drops Sparkling New Visuals for “Secret” feat. Jeremih & Serani

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Burna Boy kicks off 2020 with the release of the visuals for ‘Secret’ featuring, Jeremih and  Serani.

After being celebrated for its social conscious undertones, Burna’s fourth solo album, “African Giant” is given more range with the video for “Secret”, the trio scoring impressively.

Like the provocative nature of the track built on heavy references, the video takes on a nocturnal theme that allows Burna Boy, Jeremih and Serani bask in the sensuality of steamy lyrics, visualized in even more expressive scenes.

Lyrically, the song attempts to coax/cajole a seemingly unsatisfied married man’s secret lover into keeping their love affair a secret, her ambition to want to be his wife and spend more time with him nonetheless.

Shot by David Camerana, the video is set in an old vintage house with neon-soaked lights, generally depicting their “secret” getaway spot, where they unrestrictedly express their impermissible affection for each other.

The video of “Secret” was shot in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Watch the video below and enjoy.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Money Matters with Nimi: Did You Just Lose Your Job?

Is There a Place For Honest Reviews for Business Growth in Nigeria?

Adefolake Adekola: Together, We Can Commit to Save Our Planet

Rita Chidinma: Managing Older Domestic Help

Obianuju Ndaguba: Start That Side Hustle in 2020

Advertisement
css.php