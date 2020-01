Today marks exactly one year Stefflon Don and Burna Boy have been dating, and she took to social media to celebrate their special day.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Stefflon shared a romantic photo of herself with Burna Boy, expressing how she wishes to spend many more years with him. She wrote:

Today marks exactly 1 year! cheers to 100 more my sweetie cakes.

Photo Credit: @stefflondon