The brilliant Olowolafe of Laphy Photography is tying the knot to his beautiful lover, Bukky. You know when a photographer is getting married, we expect nothing less but a slay fest of amazing pictures.

Olowolafe and his lover looked super beautiful in their simple and playful pre-wedding shoot by Tope Adenola. They gave us the chilled look for each session even down to the beach shoot.

Credits

Bride-to-be: @b.u.k.k.i.e

Groom-to-be: @laphyphotography

Makeup: @beautybyqueen

Hair: @tobbiestouch

Photography: @tope_horpload

Planner: @tessallureevents