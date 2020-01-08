Connect with us

When a Photographer gets Engaged! Olowolafe & Bukky's Pre-wedding Shoot

Burna Boy & Stefflon Don Share a Sweet Kiss to Celebrate 1 Year of Dating 😍

Blue Ivy Looks Just Like her Momma in this Adorable New Snap for her 8th Birthday

A Vacation turned Proposal... Watch How Gedoni Popped the Question to Khafi

This is Us! Ibiye & Bright's Chilled Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Here's Your First Look at Samuel Ajibola & Sandra's Traditional Wedding

We ❤️ this Family Snap of Tiwa Savage, Mama Savage & Jamil

This Video of Flavour Serenading his Aged Father is Our Favourite Thing So Far This Year  ❤️

Alex Rodriguez wants his Bae Jennifer Lopez to Know She Doesn't Need the Golden Globes to be a Champion

Francesca and Toluwalase Met on Skype! Check out their Pre-wedding Shoot

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

1 hour ago

 on

 

The brilliant Olowolafe of Laphy Photography is tying the knot to his beautiful lover, Bukky. You know when a photographer is getting married, we expect nothing less but a slay fest of amazing pictures.

Olowolafe and his lover looked super beautiful in their simple and playful pre-wedding shoot by Tope Adenola. They gave us the chilled look for each session even down to the beach shoot.

Credits

Bride-to-be: @b.u.k.k.i.e
Groom-to-be: @laphyphotography
Makeup: @beautybyqueen
Hair: @tobbiestouch
Photography: @tope_horpload
Planner: @tessallureevents

