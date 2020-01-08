Sweet Spot
When a Photographer gets Engaged! Olowolafe & Bukky’s Pre-wedding Shoot
The brilliant Olowolafe of Laphy Photography is tying the knot to his beautiful lover, Bukky. You know when a photographer is getting married, we expect nothing less but a slay fest of amazing pictures.
Olowolafe and his lover looked super beautiful in their simple and playful pre-wedding shoot by Tope Adenola. They gave us the chilled look for each session even down to the beach shoot.
Credits
Bride-to-be: @b.u.k.k.i.e
Groom-to-be: @laphyphotography
Makeup: @beautybyqueen
Hair: @tobbiestouch
Photography: @tope_horpload
Planner: @tessallureevents