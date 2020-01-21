Say Hello to Christina Milian & Matt Pokora’s Perfect Little Prince ❤

Christina Milian and french boyfriend, Matt Pokora, welcomed their perfect little prince on Monday.

Christina announced her pregnancy in July on Instagram and in August, the couple revealed the sex of their baby in a series of photos holding a blue-coloured smoke stick.

The American singer and actress announced the birth of the newborn on Instagram with an adorable photo of baby Isaiah rocking a cute hat, clinging to a finger. The caption reads:

And so we begin. Isaiah 1/20/20 Simply perfect. The world is yours Son. Love, Mom & Dad.

That finger grab is so cute, he’s absolute perfection.

Check on it!