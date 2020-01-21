Connect with us

Say Hello to Christina Milian & Matt Pokora's Perfect Little Prince ❤

Rihanna is Highlighting Changemakers in her Self-Curated Issue of i-D magazine "Rihannazine"

A Look at the Dior Paris Fashion Week Show through Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's Eyes

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is Still Surprised by How “We Should All Be Feminists” became a Fashion Statement

DJ Khaled's Family just Got Bigger with Another Baby!

We all Need a Friend Who's Got Our Back like Serena Williams does for Meghan Markle

#BBNaija’s Gedoni is Probably the Very First Special Assistant for Garment Factory and Branding

This Mathew Knowles' Post has Us Wondering if Solange is Fine

Erica Mena & Safaree Samuels Finally Give us a Look into their Beautiful Wedding

Take a Cue from Do2dtun & Make Everyone Green with Envy

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Christina Milian and french boyfriend, Matt Pokora, welcomed their perfect little prince on Monday.

Christina announced her pregnancy in July on Instagram and in August, the couple revealed the sex of their baby in a series of photos holding a blue-coloured smoke stick.

The American singer and actress announced the birth of the newborn on Instagram with an adorable photo of baby Isaiah rocking a cute hat, clinging to a finger. The caption reads:

And so we begin. Isaiah 1/20/20 Simply perfect. The world is yours Son. Love, Mom & Dad.

That finger grab is so cute, he’s absolute perfection.

Check on it!

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

