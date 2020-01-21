A Look at the Dior Paris Fashion Week Show through Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Eyes

Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is a regular at Dior Fashion shows so we were not surprised to spot her at the Dior Haute Couture fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday (January 20) in Paris, France.
Chimamanda paired a Dior skirt with an orange blouse from Nigerian designer, The Ladymaker, for the event.
Thanks to Chimamanda, we were able to catch a glimpse of the show on her social media platform as she shared videos and photo moments.
First, Chimamanda struck a pose for the cameras outside…
PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 20: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie attends the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Musee Rodin on January 20, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Then it was time for the papparazi inside…
PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 20: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie attends the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 20: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie attends the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 20: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie attends the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)
And then, it was time to take a seat on the FROW (Front Row)…
PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 20: (L to R) Nine Marie d’Urso, Ines de La Fressange, Lucie de la Falaise, Sigourney Weaver, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and guest attend the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Musee Rodin on January 20, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 20: Sigourney Weaver and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie attends the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 20: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Doutzen Kroes attend the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 20: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie attends the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)
Next, the show…
Time for some interviews…
And finally, the after-party dinner!
PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 20: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie attends the aftershow dinner for the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images for Dior)
Head over to her Instagram stories to still catch the videos.
Photo Credit: Getty Images | @Chimamanda_Adichie