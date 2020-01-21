A Look at the Dior Paris Fashion Week Show through Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Eyes

Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is a regular at Dior Fashion shows so we were not surprised to spot her at the Dior Haute Couture fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday (January 20) in Paris, France.

Chimamanda paired a Dior skirt with an orange blouse from Nigerian designer, The Ladymaker, for the event.

Thanks to Chimamanda, we were able to catch a glimpse of the show on her social media platform as she shared videos and photo moments.

First, Chimamanda struck a pose for the cameras outside…

Then it was time for the papparazi inside…

And then, it was time to take a seat on the FROW (Front Row)…

Next, the show…

Time for some interviews…

And finally, the after-party dinner!

Head over to her Instagram stories to still catch the videos.

Photo Credit: Getty Images | @Chimamanda_Adichie