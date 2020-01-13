“Nigeria Is Still Jaga Jaga” – Eedris Abdulkareem on Why his Song is Still Relevant After 18 Years

If you were from the 2000s era then you would remember Eedris Abdulkareem‘s hit song “Nigeria Jaga Jaga”, which spoke on the corruption and suffering in Nigeria and caused a major stir in the country. Eedris was a guest on Channels TV’s “Rubbin’ Minds” with Ebuka, and he spoke at length about the song and it’s relevance to the current situation of Nigeria.

Speaking about the song and its depiction of the Nigerian society, Eedris Abdulkareem said:

“In 2002 I dropped Nigeria Jaga Jaga, and the ex-president came on the National TV and said that boy wey sing that song, na him papa and him family jaga jaga. I was very happy that my message got to the president. I was very happy that the president talked back at me because that means they were listening and today I’ve been vindicated again because Nigeria is still jaga jaga.”

The singer also revealed that he would continue to speak his truth through his music because that is the Legacy that would be left behind after he is long gone. He said:

“For me, life is about choices and whatever you choose to stand for, you have people who want to live that life with you.”

Watch his interview below: