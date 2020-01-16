Gigi Atlantis Exudes Confidence in the Visuals for New Track “Wahala On The Rocks”

Gigi Atlantis has released the visuals for the highly anticipated song “Wahala on the Rocks” featuring Fasina, directed by Anaka and produced by Ebuka Nwobu.

Shot in Lagos and capturing the Lagos party scene, the video captures the lives of a group of audacious young women who are sending a clear message on self-expression.

Exuding confidence, female innocence and a lot of sass, the group of young women deliver a compelling tale of what it is to be young, free and bold as they encourage women to be unapologetic about who they are.

Watch the video below.