Gigi Atlantis Exudes Confidence in the Visuals for New Track “Wahala On The Rocks”

BellaNaija.com

Published

35 mins ago

 on

Gigi Atlantis has released the visuals for the highly anticipated song “Wahala on the Rocks” featuring Fasina, directed by Anaka and produced by Ebuka Nwobu.

Shot in Lagos and capturing the Lagos party scene, the video captures the lives of a group of audacious young women who are sending a clear message on self-expression.

Exuding confidence, female innocence and a lot of sass, the group of young women deliver a compelling tale of what it is to be young, free and bold as they encourage women to be unapologetic about who they are.

Watch the video below.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

