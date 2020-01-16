DMW Gets Bigger with an Addition to the Team! Say Hello to Ayanfe

Davido has signed a new artiste to his record label DMW.

The music star made the announcement via his Insta story, with a video of the new member of the DMW family, Ayanfe, signing his contract while Davido stated that “the cartel is getting bigger”.

Ayanfe caught the attention of many including Davido when he made a cover for Davido’s ‘Risky‘.

Expect some R&B genre and a little mix of alternative from the new DMW signee.

Check out the video below.