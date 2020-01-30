WATCH Episode 2 of Justin Bieber’s YouTube Docuseries “Justin Bieber: Seasons”

The second part of Justin Bieber‘s YouTube docuseries titled “Justin Bieber: Seasons” is here!

In this second episode of the 10-part docuseries seasons titled “Bieber is back“, Justin shares exclusive behind-the-scenes footage around his new album. The music star is seen playing the drums, acoustic guitar and piano, as the episode sheds a light on his months-long recording process for his new album, “Changes“.

This episode features Justin Bieber’s longtime producer and engineer Josh Gudwin, wife Hailey, and friends Kendall Jenner, and Allison Kaye.

Hailey Bieber talks about supporting her husband in the studio even if it’s until 3 or 4 in the morning. She says, “I just feel at home wherever he is, so if he’s holed up in the studio, that feels like home to me”.

YouTube Premium users get advance access to watch the first four episodes of the docuseries, while free subscribers only have access to the first two.

Watch the video below.