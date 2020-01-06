Nollywood
Kemi Adetiba’s “King of Boys 2” is Coming this Year & We’re Here For It
According to Kemi Adetiba, 2020 is the year of return for the “King Of Boys” sequel and we are here for it!
She made this known in a video compilation of fans who watched KOB and had a remarkable review for the movie.
She captioned her post with hashtags, “#KOBSEQUEL #YearOfTheReturn #2020 #KOBFEVER #KOBSeason”.
Do you remember how electric the streets were when KING OF BOYS first came out? How it changed the game? Where you were? Thank you for the tsunami response and the incredible memories. YOU made a little film with no backing, no strength collaborations, larger than life!! KOB SOLDIERS!!!!! ARE YOU READY?!!!!! #2020 is our #YearOfTheReturn 👑 So you can OFFICIALLY tell your friends, your cousins, sisters, brothers, mothers, fathers…. #KOBSeasonIsBACK #KOBFEVERMultiplied #2020KOBYear
