Kemi Adetiba's "King of Boys 2" is Coming this Year & We're Here For It

Published

2 hours ago

 on

According to Kemi Adetiba, 2020 is the year of return for the “King Of Boys” sequel and we are here for it!

She made this known in a video compilation of fans who watched KOB and had a remarkable review for the movie.

She captioned her post with hashtags, “#KOBSEQUEL #YearOfTheReturn #2020 #KOBFEVER #KOBSeason”.

 

