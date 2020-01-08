Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

Oma Nnadi is Grateful for Double Blessings as she Celebrates her 2nd Wedding Anniversary

BN TV Movies & TV

Abimbola Craig is Welcoming us Into the New Year & She Promises to Not Hold Back!

Events Movies & TV

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence are BFF Goals at "Bad Boys For Life" Berlin Premiere

Movies & TV Scoop

Harvey Weinstein has Been Charged with Sexual Assault & Rape in Los Angeles

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

The Remake of the Classic Nollywood Films "Glamour Girls" & "Rattle Snake" have Been Confirmed! Get the Scoop

Movies & TV Music Sweet Spot

Alex Rodriguez wants his Bae Jennifer Lopez to Know She Doesn't Need the Golden Globes to be a Champion

Movies & TV Scoop

A New Reality TV Show "The Justice Court" is Coming | Watch the Trailer

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

It's Deyemi Okanlawon's 7th Wedding Anniversary & He's Recounting Sweet Memories 👰🏾🤵🏾

Events Movies & TV

Joaquin Phoenix, Awkwafina, "Fleabag" win at the 2020 Golden Globes | See Full List

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature is Starting the Year with SceneOne TV Movies! WATCH Walter Anga, Ronke Odusanya, Taiwo Ibikunle in ”This is My Story" 

Movies & TV

Oma Nnadi is Grateful for Double Blessings as she Celebrates her 2nd Wedding Anniversary

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Oma Nnadi and her husband, Noni Enem, are marking their 2nd year wedding anniversary today, and the actress is grateful for her multiple blessings.

Taking to her Instagram, Oma shared lovely new photos of her family to mark the special day. She captioned the photos”

Two years of beautiful marital bliss, two years of abundant double blessing. Happy anniversary to us. @noni_enem thank you for being a part of my world. Love you dearest. God bless us”

 

Photo Credit: @omannandi

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Technology Entrepreneur Tarebi Alebiosu of Yoke Solutions is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Acknowledge Your Privilege

Akpo Uyeh: 12 Types of People You Find in the Marketplace

Folasade Owoeye: How to Practice & Experience Self-Love

Mike Hunder: Online Courses Are a Great Way to Start Your Coaching Business

Advertisement
css.php