Oma Nnadi is Grateful for Double Blessings as she Celebrates her 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Oma Nnadi and her husband, Noni Enem, are marking their 2nd year wedding anniversary today, and the actress is grateful for her multiple blessings.

Taking to her Instagram, Oma shared lovely new photos of her family to mark the special day. She captioned the photos”

Two years of beautiful marital bliss, two years of abundant double blessing. Happy anniversary to us. @noni_enem thank you for being a part of my world. Love you dearest. God bless us”

Photo Credit: @omannandi