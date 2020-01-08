Connect with us

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence are BFF Goals at "Bad Boys For Life" Berlin Premiere

Learn How to Envision & Manage Transitions in 2020 at Stephanie Kadiri's "StephREDD" One-day Repositioning Meeting | January 18th

Mercy Johnson Okojie's First Produced Full-length Feature 'The Legend of Inikpi' set to hit cinemas in Nigeria & Ghana on January 24th, 2020

Teni delivered an A-rated Performance at her Billionaire Concert & We loved it 💖

From Woju to PaknGo, Kizz Daniel Live in Concert was Epic and more

KennyBlaq, Fireboy, Phyno, Flavour, Waje made History at the OJOTO Festival

All Hail Queen Beyonce at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Start the Year Looking Great with Mo Abudu at a 5-7 Day Residential Detox Juice Fast | January 20th - 26th

BN Red Carpet Fab: 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards | #GoldenGlobes

Joaquin Phoenix, Awkwafina, "Fleabag" win at the 2020 Golden Globes | See Full List

BellaNaija.com

Published

8 mins ago

 on

Movie stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are currently promoting their new movie “Bad Boys For Life” across several countries. Last night, they were in Berlin, Germany, for the premiere of their new movie and their red carpet camaraderie gave us serious BFF vibes.

The Berlin premiere of the movie “Bad Boys For Life” was held at Zoo Palast on January 07, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.

When asked recently about reuniting for the movie, Will Smith said:

It’s so interesting when you come back together on a movie after this long. There’s such a deep love for these characters and for this franchise. The first one was 23 years ago, which sounds crazy.

Martin Lawrence commented:

Well I’m a lot heavier now so it’s been 23 years. I loved one and two, and I just wanted to get back with you again to do it because people need to see us again on camera. We made the characters real and in 3, they’re gonna want to just ride with us.

Check on it!

BERLIN, GERMANY – JANUARY 07: Martin Lawrence and Will Smith
attend the Berlin premiere of the movie “Bad Boys For Life” at Zoo Palast on January 07, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

BERLIN, GERMANY – JANUARY 07: Martin Lawrence and Will Smith
attend the Berlin premiere of the movie “Bad Boys For Life” at Zoo Palast on January 07, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

BERLIN, GERMANY – JANUARY 07: Martin Lawrence is seen with fans at the Berlin premiere of “Bad Boys For Life” at Zoo Palast on January 07, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

BERLIN, GERMANY – JANUARY 07: Will Smith is seen with fans at the Berlin premiere of “Bad Boys For Life” at Zoo Palast on January 07, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

BERLIN, GERMANY – JANUARY 07: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence attend the Berlin premiere of “Bad Boys For Life” at Zoo Palast on January 07, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Joshua Sammer/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

BERLIN, GERMANY – JANUARY 07: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence
attend the Berlin premiere of the movie “Bad Boys For Life” at Zoo Palast on January 07, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

