Will Smith & Martin Lawrence are BFF Goals at “Bad Boys For Life” Berlin Premiere

Movie stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are currently promoting their new movie “Bad Boys For Life” across several countries. Last night, they were in Berlin, Germany, for the premiere of their new movie and their red carpet camaraderie gave us serious BFF vibes.

The Berlin premiere of the movie “Bad Boys For Life” was held at Zoo Palast on January 07, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.

When asked recently about reuniting for the movie, Will Smith said:

It’s so interesting when you come back together on a movie after this long. There’s such a deep love for these characters and for this franchise. The first one was 23 years ago, which sounds crazy.

Martin Lawrence commented:

Well I’m a lot heavier now so it’s been 23 years. I loved one and two, and I just wanted to get back with you again to do it because people need to see us again on camera. We made the characters real and in 3, they’re gonna want to just ride with us.

Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images for Sony Pictures