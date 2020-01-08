Abimbola Craig is Welcoming us Into the New Year & She Promises to Not Hold Back!

Connect with us

BN TV

Media personality Abimbola Craig is excited about the new year because, according to her, she is not holding back.

In her new vlog, Abimbola shared a long list of new year resolutions she wants us to adopt and follow through, all through the year.

She says:

Be your original and authentic self

Give people the same energy they give back to you

Take accountability for yourself and put yourself first

No more toxic maxulinity and feminism

Be yourself and be kind to humans around you

Self pampering, self motivation, mental health

Feel your feelings and acknowledge it

Be open minded and more accepting of constructive criticism

Watch the video below:

