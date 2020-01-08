BN TV
Abimbola Craig is Welcoming us Into the New Year & She Promises to Not Hold Back!
Media personality Abimbola Craig is excited about the new year because, according to her, she is not holding back.
In her new vlog, Abimbola shared a long list of new year resolutions she wants us to adopt and follow through, all through the year.
She says:
Be your original and authentic self
Give people the same energy they give back to you
Take accountability for yourself and put yourself first
No more toxic maxulinity and feminism
Be yourself and be kind to humans around you
Self pampering, self motivation, mental health
Feel your feelings and acknowledge it
Be open minded and more accepting of constructive criticism
Watch the video below: