Need a Hack to Create Your Vision Board? Let Peace Itimi Guide You

Digital marketing vlogger Peace Itim says just like goal setting, vision boarding is a very powerful exercise, but even much more because a vision board helps you visualize and concentrate on specific life goals.

She adds:

In the last weeks, you have probably heard a lot about vision boards, and if you haven’t had the opportunity to ‘attend a vision board party’ or workshop, then you should watch this video as I thoroughly explain what vision boarding is and how you can create yours.

Watch the video below and learn something new.