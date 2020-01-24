Connect with us

Need a Hack to Create Your Vision Board? Let Peace Itimi Guide You

WATCH Diane Russet & Ike Onyema Showcase Teamwork on this Fun Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

Buju wants a Collaboration with the "President of Nigeria" - Burna Boy | WATCH him on Accelerate TV's "The Mix"

Mercy Ajisafe takes us through Everything Fashionable from Menswear to Last-Minute Wedding Outfits on Accelerate TV's "Fashion Fix" | WATCH

The Azonwus Believe Therapy is Really Important for Couples & Men | WATCH

Episode 2 of REDTV's "Assistant Madams" is all about Tamara | WATCH

WATCH Maraji's New Skit "Different People's Reaction to Bad English"

Cassie & Alex Fine give us a Front-Seat View of Their Wedding | WATCH

WATCH this Hilarious Beauty Tutorial with Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian West

Lipstick Africa TV is Sharing 8 Special Beauty Secrets for Your Hair & Skin | Watch

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Digital marketing vlogger Peace Itim says just like goal setting, vision boarding is a very powerful exercise, but even much more because a vision board helps you visualize and concentrate on specific life goals.

She adds:

In the last weeks, you have probably heard a lot about vision boards, and if you haven’t had the opportunity to ‘attend a vision board party’ or workshop, then you should watch this video as I thoroughly explain what vision boarding is and how you can create yours.

Watch the video below and learn something new.

