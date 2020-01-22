Product Designer Extraordinaire Simisola Ogundowole is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

For our #BellaNaijaWCW feature today, we celebrate Simisola “Sim Sima” Ogundowole, a product designer extraordinaire and resolute believer in the power of design and technology as tools for improving business performance.

Simisola started off her career in tech as an engineer, but grew in the space as a designer. For her, design has helped address the end user’s problems and come up with logical, creative ways of solving them. Simisola has been doing this for over a decade.

Over the years, Simisola has worked as a graphics designer, frontend developer and project/product manager, leveraging the power of design and technology as a vehicle for improving business performance.

Looking to contribute to creative, technical innovation and overall business direction by understanding business needs, their impact on productivity, and the ways those needs can be met.

She’s currently the product designer at BETTY, a community of fun loving bingo, slots and online gaming enthusiasts.

Prior to that, she was UX/UI and product manager for a software development company in Lagos.

Between 2016 and 2017, Simisola was project manager for TECH+ Conference & Expo, one of the largest tech gatherings in Africa where new technology comes to life, new products are launched and innovation converges.

Simisola holds a bachelors degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Covenant University, and a masters degree in Computing: Software Technology & Network Management from Robert Gordon University.

Simisola is one of the 50 women profiled by Tech Women Lagos on International Women’s Day 2019, celebrating their career and using their stories to show the next generation of women and girls that careers in technology are possible and diverse, and that there is space for them within the industry.