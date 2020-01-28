Simi’s Birthday Message to Adekunle Gold makes us want to Fall In Love Too

Connect with us

Music

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Our favourite singing couple, Simi and Adekunle Gold has proven to us time and over again, that they are couple goals and so it comes as no surprise to see the goofy way Simi celebrated her husband’s birthday today.

Taking to her Instagram, Simi shared a hilarious video of the both of them doing a special handshake and wrote:

Happy birthday Love mi. I promise to lick ur face, twerk for you, listen to your songs, let you lick my face, argue about stupid movies, tickle the f**k outta you, talk about nice books, strip, stop you from dancing, and tell you I love you as much and as often as possible. So help me God. i love you. in a big manner.

Watch the video below:


Photo Credit: @symplysimi

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

