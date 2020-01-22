Taylor Swift reveals her Mum has a Brain Tumour 💔

Taylor Swift revealed a while ago that her mum and biggest fan, Andrea Swift, was battling cancer.

She shared in an essay for Elle that both her parents had suffered cancer in the past, but that her mother was again battling it.

Now, the singer has revealed in a new interview with Variety that a tumour has been found in her mother’s brain.

The brain tumour was found while her mother was undergoing chemo for her cancer, Taylor shared.

She was going through chemo, and that’s a hard enough thing for a person to go through. While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumor. And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before. So it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family.

Still, her mother continues to undergo treatment.

Here’s us sending both Andrea and Taylor some BN love and light.

Photo Credit: Variety