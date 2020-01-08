Connect with us

Technology Entrepreneur Tarebi Alebiosu of Yoke Solutions is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Here's How You can Leverage Current Digital Skills to move Your Brand to the Next Level in 2020

Learn How to Envision & Manage Transitions in 2020 at Stephanie Kadiri's “StephREDD” One-day Repositioning Meeting | January 18th

Mike Hunder: Online Courses Are a Great Way to Start Your Coaching Business

#BellaNaijaMCM Tosan Mogbeyiteren is Reducing Infant Mortality in Nigeria with WeMUNIZE

Oluwatosin Olaseinde: How to Achieve Your Financial Goals in 2020

Secure your Creative Business in 2020 with UBA’s Loan Scheme

Farida Yahya: Use These Methods To Create a Unique Brand Voice

And the Winner is... | BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

#BellaNaijaWCW Tito Ovia of Helium Health is Transforming the Way Hospitals are Run Across Africa

For our #BellaNaijaWCW feature today, we celebrate Tarebi Alebiosu, a software developer, business solutions architect and astute technology entrepreneur.

Tarebi Alebiosu started out as a Solutions Architect at Live Technology Holdings, a New York based subsidiary of Omnicom, a leading advertising agency holding company, where she worked as a developer and solutions architect.

She then secured a two year outsourcing contract with Code Worldwide (a UK-based software provider) where she managed product development for General Motors.

In 2006, Tarebi founded her own tech solutions company – Yoke Solutions – and since then, has delivered over 200 technology projects for the Lagos and Bayelsa State governments, Rural Electrification Agency, as well as companies in agricultural, energy, advertising, consulting, aviation sectors among others.

Possibly one of Tarebi’s biggest solutions will be Sugar Weddings and Parties, a leading online wedding resource in Nigeria.

Sugar Weddings and Parties promises to help users find the best professionals for their events, offers vendor deals, and also runs a blog where it shares wedding and party inspiration as well as useful tips for couples.

Tarebi has a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science from Queens College, City University of New York and a Certificate in Entrepreneurship from the Sloan School of Management, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Tarebi is not just winning in the tech ecosystem in Nigeria and beyond, she’s also inspiring other women to do so and we’re totally rooting for her.

