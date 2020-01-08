Technology Entrepreneur Tarebi Alebiosu of Yoke Solutions is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

For our #BellaNaijaWCW feature today, we celebrate Tarebi Alebiosu, a software developer, business solutions architect and astute technology entrepreneur.

Tarebi Alebiosu started out as a Solutions Architect at Live Technology Holdings, a New York based subsidiary of Omnicom, a leading advertising agency holding company, where she worked as a developer and solutions architect.

She then secured a two year outsourcing contract with Code Worldwide (a UK-based software provider) where she managed product development for General Motors.

In 2006, Tarebi founded her own tech solutions company – Yoke Solutions – and since then, has delivered over 200 technology projects for the Lagos and Bayelsa State governments, Rural Electrification Agency, as well as companies in agricultural, energy, advertising, consulting, aviation sectors among others.

Possibly one of Tarebi’s biggest solutions will be Sugar Weddings and Parties, a leading online wedding resource in Nigeria.

Sugar Weddings and Parties promises to help users find the best professionals for their events, offers vendor deals, and also runs a blog where it shares wedding and party inspiration as well as useful tips for couples.

Tarebi has a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science from Queens College, City University of New York and a Certificate in Entrepreneurship from the Sloan School of Management, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Tarebi is not just winning in the tech ecosystem in Nigeria and beyond, she’s also inspiring other women to do so and we’re totally rooting for her.