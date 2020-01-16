Connect with us

Jack Dorsey Says Twitter is Probably Never Getting an Edit Button

DMW Gets Bigger with an Addition to the Team! Say Hello to Ayanfe

Baecation Envy! Adekunle Gold & Simi are Having so Much Fun in Cape Verde

Oprah Winfrey shares Why she Never Got Married to Stedman Graham

Bonang Matheba Meets Jack Dorsey & Speaks at the International Twitter Conference

Ubi Franklin is the New Special Adviser on Tourism to the Governor of Cross River State

Is Harrysong Engaged? This Video Suggests So

Tyler Perry isn't Very Happy with the Oscars Nomination

Nnedi Okorafor Futuristic Novel "Binti" Is Being Developed Into a TV Series at Hulu!

R. Kelly's Former Girlfriend Azriel Clary is Finally Back with her Family | Check out their Fun Shoot

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Many Twitter users have long been clamoring for a tweet edit button to fix those annoying little errors in their tweets. But after years of Twitter higher-ups musing on the feature in public, CEO Jack Dorsey has somewhat dashed our hopes with the words “we’ll probably never do it.”

During a video Q&A with Wired, Dorsey was asked if there’ll be an edit button for Twitter in 2020, to which he replied “The answer is no.”

Jack Dorsey then went on to explain that Twitter started as an SMS-like text messaging service and that the company wanted to preserve that vibe. He added that editing tweets might not be such a good idea after all.

“You might send a tweet and then someone might retweet that, and then an hour later you completely change the content of that tweet…The person that retweeted the original tweet is now retweeting and rebroadcasting something completely different.”

Watch the video below:

