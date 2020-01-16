Jack Dorsey Says Twitter is Probably Never Getting an Edit Button

Many Twitter users have long been clamoring for a tweet edit button to fix those annoying little errors in their tweets. But after years of Twitter higher-ups musing on the feature in public, CEO Jack Dorsey has somewhat dashed our hopes with the words “we’ll probably never do it.”

During a video Q&A with Wired, Dorsey was asked if there’ll be an edit button for Twitter in 2020, to which he replied “The answer is no.”

Jack Dorsey then went on to explain that Twitter started as an SMS-like text messaging service and that the company wanted to preserve that vibe. He added that editing tweets might not be such a good idea after all.

“You might send a tweet and then someone might retweet that, and then an hour later you completely change the content of that tweet…The person that retweeted the original tweet is now retweeting and rebroadcasting something completely different.”

Watch the video below: