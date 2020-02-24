Connect with us

Asharami Synergy's New Range of Engine Oil is Undoubtedly the Consumer's Choice

Access Bank’s W-Initiative launches its New Loan Scheme to create Awareness & empower Women-Owned Businesses

Lluvia Health marks Valentine's Day with a Playdate for Children Living with Chronic Medical Conditions

ARTELIER Lifestyle Consultants is inviting you to its 3-Day International Protocol Training | March 30th - April 1st

DStv has got Nothing but Mad Love for You this February ❤️

Here are some of the Best Fashion Looks & Highlights from the 8th Annual Veuve Clicquot Lagos Polo Tournament 🏇🏾

MTN Nigeria unveils New Music Reality Show 'Y'ello Star' & this promises to be a Game-Changer

Partner Mobile Unveils New Smartphone, 'Evolution 1' & it is Definitely One to Own

The excitement was at its Peak as Members of the Indomie Fan Club met the First Lady of Lagos State, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu 💃🏽

We've got more Deets from the Launch of ‘IDÔLE by Lancôme’ + Spot your faves 😍

L-R: The Management team of Asharami Synergy, A Sahara group downstream company, Adesoji Ogungbesan, Chief Finance Officer, Oluwaseun Yussuf, Lubricants Sales Manager, Moroti Adedoyin Adeyinka, MD/CEO, Foluso Sobanjo, Chief Operating Officer and  Lekan Ogundewole, Chief Technical Officer.

Asharami Synergy, a Sahara Group company, has raised the bar of quality and top performance with the launch of Asha Engine Oil, its new range of lubricants in the Nigerian market.

Speaking at the press launch for the MOVE WITH ASHA Campaign, on Tuesday, February 18th, 2020, at their Ijora Lagos office, Moroti Adedoyin-Adeyinka, the Managing Director, Asharami Synergy, informed the press, that the Asha Engine Oil,  has been specifically designed to offer the highest standard of quality, safety, durability, affordability and exceptional performance.

L-R: The sales and QHSE team, Uche Eke, Lubricants Technical Manager, Thelma Ogun, Lubricant Sales, Oluwaseun Yussuf, Lubricants Sales Manager and Abiba Badmus, Quality, Health & Safety Manager.

The engine oil we are presenting today is a product of Asharami Synergy’s passion for providing solutions through innovation. We are introducing the gold standard of quality among lubricants and we are delighted that Nigerians can now turn to the Asha Engine Oil as their preferred engine oil across the nation,” she said.

Cross-section of pressman during the launch briefing by the Asharami team.

Adedoyin-Adeyinka said the affordable Asha engine oil range which includes Asha Crest, Asha Xtra, Asha Trans and Asha HD Premium have undergone extensive quality tests and have been certified for distribution across the country.

In a market contending with quackery, consumers can now move with Asha to safeguard and optimise the performance of their engines. The Asha Engine Oil range can be applied to all manner of engines in generators, light and heavy-duty machines, cars, trucks, motorcycles, among others. We are delighted to give Nigerians the ultimate choice of engine oil that is pocket-friendly and outstanding by all parameters,” she added.

Oluwaseun Yussuf, Sales manager, showing the different ASHA Engine oil SKU.

The Asha Engine Oil Marketing and Sales Manager, Seun Yussuf, disclosed at the launch of the lubricants that Asharami  Synergy was working with top distributors and other stakeholders to ensure seamless access to the engine oil across the nation.

Asha Engine oil is here to give all consumers peace of mind whenever they are looking to buy lubricants for their engines. We urge everyone to move with Asha for ultimate protection of their engines.

Asharami Synergy’s operations and processes have earned the company several ISO certifications for quality and safety.

The unveiling moment.

Here is a brief description and specification of the Asha Crest and Xtra Engine oil variants:

ASHA CREST 20W-50API SL/CF

Superior quality multi-grade motor oil blended from highly refined paraffinic base stocks and sophisticated additive package.

It is particularly suited for high-performance petrol, diesel and turbocharged passenger cars, four-wheel-drive vehicles and light vans.

PERFORMANCE FEATURES

•    Dependable all-year-round engine protection

•    Superior fuel economic

• Produced with a unique formulation which prevents deposit formation and protects the engine against soot build-up, for prolonged engine life and to maximize engine durability.

•   High oxidation resistance and long oil life

• Excellent catalyst, turbocharged performance and low chlorine content make it environmentally friendly.

PACKAGING

This comes in 4L, 1L and 200L.

ASHA XTRA – 40 API SF/CC

A  high-quality mono-grade oil recommended for both petrol and diesel engines operating under moderate to severe service condition.

It is suitable for turbocharged passenger cars,  pickups,  light vans,  four-wheel-drive vehicles, including those using the most advanced technology.

PERFORMANCE FEATURES

• Excellent chemical stability that prevents piston ring sticking and minimizes fuel and oil consumption and provides all-year-round engine protection.

• Provides excellent anti-wear,   anti-corrosion and anti-rust protection for engines with reduced emission.

• Has detergent dispersant qualities, suppress sludge and vanish deposition, keeping engines perfectly clean.

PACKAGING

This comes in 4L, 1L and 200L

Available Nationwide

Recommended Retail Prices   

Asha Crest
1 Liters: N900
4 Liters: N3,000
25 Liters: Nil

Asha Xtra
1 Liters: N700
4 Liters: N2,500
25 Liters: Nil

Asha HD 40
1 Liters: Nil
4 Liters: Nil
25 Liters: N14,500

Asha Trans   
1 Liters: N1,000
4 Liters: Nil
25 Liters: Nil

About Asharami Synergy

A Sahara Group downstream company, Asharami Synergy has been a foremost Oil and Gas business in the West African region for over twenty years. As a leading player in the downstream sector, Asharami Synergy provides best-in-class fuel procurement and distribution solutions by utilising innovative technology and improved efﬁciency across the downstream supply chain.

L-R: Folusho Sobanjo and Adesoji Ogungbesan during product unveiling.

 

L-R: Management Team mechanic village visit to meet with the distributor, Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) Representatives and Ranson Joint Ventures, First distributor for Asha Engine Oil during the market visitation.

 

Representatives of NATA with members of the press, during the market visitation

 

Cross-section of Staff of Asharami Synergy during the press launch.

 

Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) Representatives with Asharami Team, Moroti Adedoyin, MD/CEO, Foluso Sobanjo, Chief Operating Officer and Oluwaseun Yussuf, Sales Manager.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

