Connect with us

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaMCM Taiwo Ayanleye of Stutern is Tackling Unemployment in Nigeria

Career Features Inspired

These 5 Nigerian Women Are Crushing It in the Tech Space

Career Features

Farida Yahya: Here Are 5 Ways To Find Out If You Really Need a Mentor

Career Features

Is Your Co-Founder, Boss, Employee or Partner A Family Member?

Career Features Inspired

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: 10 things I have Learned Being 20

Career Features

Biodun Da-Silva: Let Your Money Work For You! Here Are 5 Ways to Invest Your Income

Career Features Inspired Living

Tope Imasekha of Women Impacting Nigeria (WIN) is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Career Features

Wunmi Adelusi: How to Start a Conversation with A Panelist You Admire

Career Features

Emma Uchendu: 3 Tips To Help Small Business Owners Get Paid Faster

Career Features Inspired

Google Developer Expert Timothy Olaleke is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Career

#BellaNaijaMCM Taiwo Ayanleye of Stutern is Tackling Unemployment in Nigeria

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

For our #BellaNaijaMCM feature this week, we celebrate Taiwo Ayanleye, the co-founder of Stutern, a skills development and job placement platform that connects the most ambitious university graduates with long-term employment.

Every year, thousands of students graduate higher institutions, with hopes of getting a job in the already saturated labour market. It goes without saying, a large percentage of them may end up not getting jobs.

In 2014, Taiwo and his co-founder, his twin brother, Kehinde Ayanleye, found it difficult to land their first job after graduating from university. They discovered 12,000,000 Africans face this problem every year.

They decided to solve the problem by creating Stutern which lists internships and entry level jobs. It has grown to become one of the largest marketplaces for students and recent graduates in Nigeria.

Students and recent graduates go to the Stutern website, register and create a profile. Then they can apply for jobs while taking courses to improve job-related skills.

Through the platform, employers can also search and/or shortlist candidates (based on their skills and qualifications) that have been vetted, or post the jobs and invite selected candidates who have applied, for interviews.

The Stutern Graduate Accelerator program is a platform that enables youths learn valuable skills and launch their careers without upfront tuition. It has tracks in UI/UX Design, Software Development, Android Development, and Data Science.

Taiwo is one of the young individuals selected for the 2018 Obama Foundation: Leaders Africa program. He’s also an Acacia Fellow.

We celebrate Tawio for being part of the solution to the unemployment crises plaguing Africa’s youth and we’re rooting for him.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

These 5 Nigerian Women Are Crushing It in the Tech Space

#BellaNaijaMCM Taiwo Ayanleye of Stutern is Tackling Unemployment in Nigeria

Farida Yahya: Here Are 5 Ways To Find Out If You Really Need a Mentor

Money Matters with Nimi: Death Is Unavoidable But You Can Avoid These Estate Planning Mistakes

Is Your Co-Founder, Boss, Employee or Partner A Family Member?

Advertisement
css.php