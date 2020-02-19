Stormzy & Tyler the Creator win at the 2020 BRIT Awards | See All the Winners

The 40th Brit Awards has come and gone. Hosted by Jack Whitehall, the 2020 ceremony aired live from O2 Arena in London with performances from Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Harry Styles and more.

Lewis Capaldi was the big winner of the night, taking home two awards, taking home Best New Artist and Song of the Year, while Tyler the Creator and Stormzy papped the award for International Solo Artist and Male Solo Artist.

Burna Boy was nominated in the category of Best Song, but the award was won by Lewis Capaldi.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Stormzy, winner of Male Solo Artist, poses in the winners room at The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Male Solo Artist

Dave

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy – WINNER

Female Solo Artist

Charli XCX

FKA twigs

Freya Ridings

Mabel – WINNER

Mahalia

Best Group

Bastille

Bring Me the Horizon

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Foals – WINNER

Best New Artist

Aitch

Dave

Lewis Capaldi – WINNER

Mabel

Sam Fender

Rising Star

Celeste (WINNER)

Song of the Year

AJ Tracey – “Ladbroke Grove”

Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man – “Giant”

Dave and Burna Boy – “Location”

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved” – WINNER

Mabel – “Don’t Call Me Up”

Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus – “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”

Sam Smith and Normani – “Dancing With a Stranger”

Stormzy – “Vossi Bop”

Tom Walker – “Just You and I”

Mastercard Album of the Year

Dave – Psychodrama – WINNER

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent

Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Stormzy – Heavy is the Head

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Tyler, the Creator – WINNER

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish – WINNER

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo