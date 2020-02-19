Music
Stormzy & Tyler the Creator win at the 2020 BRIT Awards | See All the Winners
The 40th Brit Awards has come and gone. Hosted by Jack Whitehall, the 2020 ceremony aired live from O2 Arena in London with performances from Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Harry Styles and more.
Lewis Capaldi was the big winner of the night, taking home two awards, taking home Best New Artist and Song of the Year, while Tyler the Creator and Stormzy papped the award for International Solo Artist and Male Solo Artist.
Burna Boy was nominated in the category of Best Song, but the award was won by Lewis Capaldi.
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Stormzy, winner of Male Solo Artist, poses in the winners room at The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Male Solo Artist
Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy – WINNER
Female Solo Artist
Charli XCX
FKA twigs
Freya Ridings
Mabel – WINNER
Mahalia
Best Group
Bastille
Bring Me the Horizon
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Foals – WINNER
Best New Artist
Aitch
Dave
Lewis Capaldi – WINNER
Mabel
Sam Fender
Rising Star
Celeste (WINNER)
Song of the Year
AJ Tracey – “Ladbroke Grove”
Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man – “Giant”
Dave and Burna Boy – “Location”
Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”
Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved” – WINNER
Mabel – “Don’t Call Me Up”
Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus – “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”
Sam Smith and Normani – “Dancing With a Stranger”
Stormzy – “Vossi Bop”
Tom Walker – “Just You and I”
Mastercard Album of the Year
Dave – Psychodrama – WINNER
Harry Styles – Fine Line
Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent
Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
Stormzy – Heavy is the Head
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Tyler, the Creator – WINNER
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish – WINNER
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo