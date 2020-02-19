Connect with us

Olamide's YBNL Is Taking Over the World!

E-Money Celebrated his Birthday in the Best Way - By Giving!

Burna Boy was an AFRICAN GIANT at the BRIT Awards 2020

Stormzy & Tyler the Creator win at the 2020 BRIT Awards | See All the Winners

Here's Your Reminder that Stefflon Don & Burna Boy are Cute for Days 🥰

The Dakolos are the Perfect Cover Stars for Media Room Hub‘s February Issue

Here's What Went Down at "YouTube Music Excellence Brunch" in London + The Naija Stars That Repped

New Video: Junior Boy feat. Naira Marley - Money

Check out How Kobe Bryant was Honoured at the NBA All-Star Game

New Music + Video: Charly Boy feat. Falz - God of Men (Fake Pastors)

YBNL CEO, Olamide has made a major move with the new collaborative deal with international record label and publishing company, EMPIRE.

EMPIRE Distribution, Records and Publishing Inc., as it is officially known as, is an American distribution company and record label founded in 2010 by Ghazi Shami and is headquartered in San Francisco, California with offices in New York City, London, and Atlanta. The music company houses international artistes such as Snoop Dogg, Tyga, Kendrick Lamar, and the late xxxtentacion,

The exciting news of Olamide’s YBNL and Empire was announced by both parties on social media. While making the announcement, Olamide stated that any artiste he now signs, including Fireboy DML, will benefit from the relationship tied to the joint venture deal.

He wrote: “Happy to announce that YBNL and Empire got a joint venture deal. Myself and Fireboy with any other act I sign next ready to shake the world.”

