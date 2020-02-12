Glory Abah: Love Doesn’t Have to Cost a Thing

Valentine’s Day is close.

The pressure is on to see whose bae is most romantic. Girls are expecting amazing gifts and dates, guys are probably expecting the usual boxers and singlets, no biggie.

Some people are hustling up and down, looking for money to spend on their significant others. Well, if you have the money to go to the expensive restaurants and party all night, good for you.

But if you are on a budget and would like to make your partner feel special without bursting out the big guns, then here are some ideas you can try:

Take a Stroll Together

In this age of technology, it’s easy to get distracted. You’re having dinner with bae, yet your eyes are on your phone, scrolling through your timeline. When was the last time you hung out with bae without being distracted?

This valentine, keep the big phone at home. Carry only the torchlight phone if you have or use it. Leave the couch, leave the kids, leave the dirty clothes and plates, leave the television and just take a long stroll in the evening together.

Take a bath, wear comfortable house clothes and slippers and take a long unhurried walk with no destination.

Life is full of responsibilities but sometimes, those responsibilities can choke the life right out of you. You need a space, a moment to breathe, a chance to just be with the one you love and not do anything.

Why is this important? Because it gives you time to think about the person whose hand you’re holding. It gives you time to heal, to forgive and be forgiven. That stroll could make the problems become smaller, inconsequential and even jump-start your relationship again.

Outdoor Games

Outdoor games are a healthy way to rekindle the spark in a relationship. Being outside in the fresh air – playing football, basketball, tennis, long jump or high jump, running – automatically takes us back to our childhood.

These nostalgic memories excite us and make us want to be young again. Shake off the old man/woman syndrome that comes in the guise of adulthood and go play a lively outdoor game with bae.

Relive your childhood together, have friendly competitions and just enjoy any of these outdoor activities.

Indoor Games

Playing indoor games are vital for relationships. Apart from unlocking nostalgic memories, it would bring the playful nature out of a couple. Indoor games you can play with bae include Ludo, scrabble, card, monopoly, etc.

Now, it’s vital that you add a little bit of sizzle if you’re playing indoor games. The loser takes off an item of clothing. The game must continue until one partner is down to one or no clothing. You could also use household chores as punishment; the loser gets to cook for one week straight.

Pillow fight is another indoor game that is fun. Hit as hard as you can. I believe we all know where this one leads to.

Hide ‘n’ Seek, ‘Police catch Thief’ are also other indoor games that can be tried out. A lot of men played these games in their childhood. Rush off to the kids’ toy store and buy the supplies you need, including toy water guns.

Look at the Stars Together

I know Nigerians don’t generally have time for this kind of silliness, but how about being that lovey-dovey couple you normally see in movies?

You and bae can go to a garden, lie on the grass and watch the stars together. Looking at the vast sky and the beautiful stars can release pent-up emotions and can restore and renew an old and bent out-of-shape relationship.

Love is special and if you have found it, don’t make it bow to any societal pressure. You must not propose on Valentine’s Day. You must not go to expensive restaurants either. Do what works for you and your partner.