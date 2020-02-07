Healthgarde International Limited launches with new Health Products & Promising Business Opportunities for Nigerians

We are proud to announce the birth and introduction of HEALTHGARDE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a proudly African Network Marketing Company, originating from Nigeria, with extensive input from other African countries. Healthgarde International comes with a unique compensation plan and an exciting product range that would address their customers’ health needs as well as enable distributors to grow their businesses exponentially. This is the first fully Nigerian, multi-level network marketing company, created for Nigerians and Africans by a Nigerian.

The CEO, Lovelyn Nwarueze, in her opening remarks, said, “We are excited today because we have made history, being the first Multi-Level Marketing Company of international standards, founded by a Nigerian woman. This feat marks the beginning of a new season – A season that brings better opportunities and experiences to our customers and businesses. It is a result of an intentional search for greater value for us as Africans. It is built on the solid foundation of Integrity, Excellence, Leadership, Innovation and Passion. It’s a place where you can dream and see it come to pass in your lifetime”.

Healthgarde International has developed a brand-new product range which meets local consumer needs. These products are of the highest quality and would deliver value for money. Customers are bound to be deeply delighted and endeared to these products for life. This means the company is properly positioned to create sustainable value for all our stakeholders – the consumers who now have access to the best quality products as well as the Distributors (Consultants), who can now make more money selling these products. This is indeed an amazing take off for the company in these very difficult times in the Nigerian business terrain. To ensure immediate take-off without hitches, Healthgarde International has obtained approval from all the relevant authorities to distribute these new products.

In a very emotional speech, Nwarueze added, “It has been a very interesting and rewarding journey for us in this business. I cannot thank our staff and distributors (consultants) enough for their efforts, tenacity and commitment to our mission and vision, so far. We have indeed created value together”. She was bold to add, “If I have been in this business for more than twenty years, taken over 1500 persons to South Africa and more than 400 others to various countries of the world as part of rewards for their hard work and loyalty, despite the challenges we faced in the past, then we are confident that we are in for more exciting and endearing times in this new dispensation”.

In making her closing remarks, Nwarueze said, “We got here by the help of God Almighty as well as the commitment, tenacity and loyalty of our staff and distributors. We are all excited about this new dispensation. This new system, with a commitment to living out our culture of integrity, innovation, leadership, professionalism and passion, will deliver great results. The sky will be the beginning. Welcome to this season of change”.

Welcome to Healthgarde International – TOGETHER WE CAN!!

