With GOtv, You are in for a Love Experience like never before. 😍

In this month of love, tap into the affection that comes from within and spread it all over the place because all we need is love to keep us going. If you ever had any doubt about the source of true love, then look no further than GOtv.

Here are some reasons to make you fall in love with GOtv:

1. GOtv Step Up Promo:

The Step-up promo is still on. All you need to do is renew your current and GOtv will upgrade you to the next higher package.

That means for those on GOtv Value will be upgraded to GOtv Jinja, those on GOtv Plus and Jolli will be automatically upgraded to GOtv Max.

2. ‘Ultimate Love’ premiers on February 9th on GOtv channel 29:

First-of-its-kind dating reality TV show, ‘Ultimate Love‘ is centred around single male and female strangers living together in an isolated location with the hopes of finding life-long love. The winning couple will be rewarded with a lavish traditional wedding ceremony, a fully furnished home amongst other prizes. The couples will be continuously monitored by live television cameras and personal audio microphones and will interact daily with a counsellor fondly referred to as ‘Auntie’ as they embark on their journey to love.

3. Enjoy the very best of TV series, romantic dramas, sports, nail-biting international movies and kiddies content

‘Put A Ring‘ on it will be showing on ROK2 channel 17 on Sunday, February 9th at 10 PM.

Don’t miss the Valentine special of ‘Nigerian Top Weddings‘, showing on Valentine’s day from 10 AM – 5 PM on Fox Life channel 20.

Watch the action comedy film which stars Robert De Niro and Eddie Murphy. Showtime will be showing on Friday, February 14th at 5:20 pm on TNT channel 16.

For those who like Indian movies and series, you are not left out as ‘Jolli Ki Dolli‘ will be showing on Monday, February 17th at 2 PM on Starlife Channel 23.

For kids, there are so many educative contents to enjoy as Word World shows daily at 4 PM on PBS Kids channel 65.

‘Keeping up with the Kandasymys‘ will be showing on Mnet Movies Zone channel 3 by 8 PM on Saturday, February 8th on GOtv MAX.

Reconnect with love, reconnect with GOtv now by downloading the MyGOtv App.

Hurry now and Step Up to the next package when you renew your current subscription.

GOtv – Live it, Love it

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content