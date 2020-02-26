Connect with us

Music

Nosa Unveils the Perfect Birthday Gift - Salt Music Record Label 🎉

Music Scoop

Larry Gaaga is Dishing some Juicy Scoop as he Covers the 26th Issue of Tush Magazine

Music Scoop

The Switch-Up! Mr 2Kay has a New Look

Music

New Video: Zoro – Kulture

Music

New Music + Video: Diamond Platnumz - Jeje

Career Music Scoop

Patoranking is Giving Scholarships to “exceptional leaders & change-makers” from Africa 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿

Music

New Music: El Prince - Burst My Brain EP

Music

2Baba has an Album Coming & it Features All Our Faves

Music

New Music + Video: Solidstar - ALA

Living Music Scoop

Adekunle Gold wants Us to do Better in Raising the Male Child

Music

Nosa Unveils the Perfect Birthday Gift – Salt Music Record Label 🎉

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Get ready for more electrifying and soul-moving songs from Nosa because he just unveiled the perfect birthday gift.

Drum roll… it’s a record label, and it is called Salt Music.

Today is the “Na your way” singer’s birthday, and he took to Instagram to make the big announcement.

The website says “Salt Music is about delivering and improving life-changing music-related content; bearing the message of peace, unity, healing and love as a way of making the world a better place”.

Making the announcement on Instagram, he wrote:

Guys, I’m glad to unveil what has been in the works for a while, and because it is time, with utmost joy I present to you 🥁🥁🥁 SALT MUSIC, Under which my songs and those of others who will be a part of this journey will now be released. Yes it is time to boldly step into what lies ahead and take new territories!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Abimbola Balogun of SoFresh is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Jeremiah Ajayi: You Don’t Have to Feel Worthless Because You Can’t Identify Your Passion

So Your Bestie’s Going Through a Heartbreak?

Adefolake Adekola: Can We Really Survive Without Bees?

Ayishat Olanrewaju: Your Brand Identity

Advertisement
css.php