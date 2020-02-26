Music
Nosa Unveils the Perfect Birthday Gift – Salt Music Record Label 🎉
Get ready for more electrifying and soul-moving songs from Nosa because he just unveiled the perfect birthday gift.
Drum roll… it’s a record label, and it is called Salt Music.
Today is the “Na your way” singer’s birthday, and he took to Instagram to make the big announcement.
The website says “Salt Music is about delivering and improving life-changing music-related content; bearing the message of peace, unity, healing and love as a way of making the world a better place”.
Making the announcement on Instagram, he wrote:
Guys, I’m glad to unveil what has been in the works for a while, and because it is time, with utmost joy I present to you 🥁🥁🥁 SALT MUSIC, Under which my songs and those of others who will be a part of this journey will now be released. Yes it is time to boldly step into what lies ahead and take new territories!
