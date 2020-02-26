Nosa Unveils the Perfect Birthday Gift – Salt Music Record Label 🎉

Get ready for more electrifying and soul-moving songs from Nosa because he just unveiled the perfect birthday gift.

Drum roll… it’s a record label, and it is called Salt Music.

Today is the “Na your way” singer’s birthday, and he took to Instagram to make the big announcement.

The website says “Salt Music is about delivering and improving life-changing music-related content; bearing the message of peace, unity, healing and love as a way of making the world a better place”.

Making the announcement on Instagram, he wrote: