BN Weddings Video: Samidette & Ishola’s Sierra Leonean-Nigerian Traditional Wedding

When love goes beyond borders!

The beautiful Sierra Leonean bride, Samidette tied the knot traditionally to her Nigerian prince, Shola. The ceremony was a beautiful celebration of culture, love and family. It started off with the traditional rites of the bride’s culture after which the groom’s culture was also acknowledged and celebrated.

We could really tell how excited they both were to be getting married. You should definitely look out for their parents’ entrance, it was full of joy and some hot dance steps. The couple’s reception entrance was just as fun with their beautiful #AsoEbiBella squad.

See all the highlights of their day below

Credits

Videography: @a3media