Connect with us

Weddings

All the Trending Stories you Can't Miss from the Past Week on BellaNaija Weddings

Weddings

BN Weddings Video: Samidette & Ishola's Sierra Leonean-Nigerian Traditional Wedding

Weddings

The Doctor & The Lawyer! Buchi & Tolu's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 324

Sweet Spot Weddings

The Adelekes had their Honeymoon in not One but Two! Major Exotic Locations because Why Not?

Weddings

BN Bridal: The Julietta Bridal Collection by Morilee Gardner

Weddings

The Goal was a Degree but they Found Love! Teni & Seyi's Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

This is Us! Shadiat & Jesse's Splendid #SJKForever Outdoor Wedding

Sweet Spot Weddings

All Shades of Beautiful! See Dorcas & Robert's Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

Catch Up on All the Fun Stories on BellaNaija Weddings This Week

Weddings

All the Trending Stories you Can’t Miss from the Past Week on BellaNaija Weddings

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

7 seconds ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Are you a lover of love and weddings? If you are, let’s take you on a ride through Africa’s Number 1 wedding website, www.bellanaijaweddings.com. It has been super fun and giddy this week. So if you missed out on any of the beautiful weddings, love stories and pre-wedding shoots now is a good time to catch up.

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Let’s check out the weddings first

YES to Love at Shadiat and Jesse’s Outdoor White Wedding

The #SJKforever Traditional Engagement was a Yoruba-Nupe Affair

Now all the mushy pre-wedding shoots and love stories

Edo Queen + Yoruba Prince = Lilian & Shola’s Pre-wedding Shoot

It’s a Doctor-Lawyer Kinda Love Story Today! See Buchi & Tolu’s Pre-wedding

It all Started in the Office Kitchenette for Teleola & Edidem! See their Pre-wedding Shoot

Tiwa Definitely Spoke the #Teegotstunned Union into Existence!

Here’s how Jessica & Abiola’s Beautiful Love Story Happened

Time to discover new honeymoon spots

 

Seychelles is Definitely a #BNHoneymoonSpot to Visit with Bae

Vietnam Should Definitely be on your Honeymoon Wishlist

The #Adekani Honeymoon in Bali is Goals!

You’d Love the Views at this #BNHoneymoonSpot in Norway

Let’s see all the looks that got our attention this week.

This Igbo Bridal Beauty Inspo will Leave You Wanting More

You can be a Total Fairytale Princess on you Big Day

Something inspiring for your weddings this week…

11 Morilee Gardner Dresses that will be Perfect for the Curvy Bride

The Ultimate Wedding Guest Style Guide: Issue 17 | A BN Weddings x BN Style Collab

Every Dress in the Victoria Bridal Collection by TUBO is Worth Loving

Trending wedding moments you’ll definitely love to see…

This Groom Came Through with all the 🔥 Moves at His Trad

WATCH Shola take up the Chief Bridesmaid’s Duty at His Wedding

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch!Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.comInstagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Is Your Co-Founder, Boss, Employee or Partner A Family Member?

John Ogba Ifeakanwa: Young People Get Depressed… I Know I Was

So You Live With An Untidy Person? We’ve Got Some Coping Tips For You

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: 10 things I have Learned Being 20

Ayo Otubanjo: Here are Ways to Treat Frontal Hair Loss

Advertisement
css.php