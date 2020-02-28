BN TV
Simi has Something New for Us – A Vlog | WATCH the Trailer for “Stoopid Sessions”
Simi Army, gather in here with your hands raised high if you’re super excited about this because we totally are.
Simi is trying her hands at a new project on her YouTube channel.
A vlog titled “Stoopid Sessions” is coming through, and it will premiere on the 5th of March, 2020.
She says: “With the help of my friends and special guests, we explore social and topical issues we experience in Nigeria the best way we know; through fun, wit and intellectual banter”.
Watch the trailer below.