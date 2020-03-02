With the Release of “Warriors”, 2Baba is Hitting the Road with his Media Tour – First Stop is US

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

2Baba

It’s been a hectic week for Afrobeats pioneer 2Baba who just released his brand new album ‘Warriors’ to rave reviews from listeners all over the world.

At Okay Africa

Currently in the US for a media tour, his first stop was at OkayAfrica on February 28, where he did an Instagram Live takeover and discussed the album which premiered the same day.

AfroFlava radio show in NYC, hosted by Sana Kibs and DJ Jonquick

Following that, the music legend has been a guest on AfroFlava radio show in NYC, hosted by Sana Kibs and DJ Jonquick and V103 in Atlanta hosted by Ossei the Dark Secret and Cassius Clay in Atlanta.

With respected journalist Ivie Ani

He also had a hangout with journalist Ivie Ani, Christine Imarenezor and William Ketchum at Vibe in NY and also shot on an episode of My Drive on CNN.

V103 International Atlanta, Atlanta. With Osei the Dark Secret

The eventful week also featured meetings with executives at Tidal, Sony Music, Roc Nation, and the iconic Apollo Theatre in Harlem.

With Apollo at the iconic Apollo Theatre, Harlem.

 

At Sony

“Warriors” pays tribute to dogged and resilient champions everywhere who keep winning through ever-changing trends and circumstances.

The 13-track thriller captures the hunger, work ethic and fighter mentality that has earned 2Baba 20 unbroken years of trailblazing and industry dominance – a feat he celebrated with yearlong #20YearsAKing project.

“Warriors” currently tops the iTunes chart in Nigeria and has produced 2 top 10 singles “Opo” featuring Wizkid and We Must Groove” featuring Burna Boy with a potential for more top 10 hits as fans continue to gush about the amazing body of work and pick their favs.

The vibrant visual for “We Must Groove” shot by award-winning video director Patrick Elis was first previewed at the well-attended album listening party held at The Artisan Lounge in Lagos Nigeria on February 25, it was finally made public upon the release of the album.

