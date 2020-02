2Baba comes through with his seventh studio album titled “Warriors” which also marks his 20 years of excellence in Nigerian music.

The project houses 13 tracks including previously released singles like “Important“, “Oyi” and “Amaka“. The album features some of the big-wigs in the Nigerian music industry such as with Burna Boy, Wizkid, Olamide, Tiwa Savage and Peruzzi.

Listen to the album below: