M.I. has left Choc City – Here's What Fans are Saying

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Twitter has been buzzing with questions since former CEO of Chocolate City, M.I., announced his exit from the record label after 13 years.

The rapper has dropped a new EP titled "Judah" under his new label, Incredible Music.

He made the announcement on Instagram with a video which has people wondering what he meant about the statement he made "my best wasn't good enough… but it's alright".

Let's take a walk through the street of Twitter and find out what people are saying:

 

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

