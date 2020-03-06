M.I. has left Choc City – Here’s What Fans are Saying

Twitter has been buzzing with questions since former CEO of Chocolate City, M.I., announced his exit from the record label after 13 years.

The rapper has dropped a new EP titled “Judah” under his new label, Incredible Music.

He made the announcement on Instagram with a video which has people wondering what he meant about the statement he made “my best wasn’t good enough… but it’s alright”.

Let’s take a walk through the street of Twitter and find out what people are saying:

So MI is done with Chocolate City….. Wait wait wait

I thought MI is chocolate city……@MI_Abaga help my confusion — shuna👑 (@ms_zahrah) March 6, 2020

This news I just saw about MI leaving Chocolate City should better not be true o.

MI is Chocolate City na. — EBONYI 1ST SON (@NwogoJr) March 6, 2020

Never thought I would see a day where there would be No MI and Choc city unit — K.S. (@shalamsee) March 6, 2020

Talking about rappers in Africa, the great @MI_Abaga will everly be in my to 3. Talking about dropping bars and flexibility. He is number one 💯💯. MI is really incredible. Its so sad when I heard MI Abaga is leaving the music industry. Still can't believe it, proud of choc city. — Baller G.. 🇳🇬🔌⚓ (@spunkynigga) March 6, 2020

I tried to make sure no one lingered behind But somewhere around the journey, we lost our pride Tell me what to do when the cubs decide they gon' rule themselves You ever seen Lord of the flies ? – M.I Abaga (The Lion) #JudahTheEP — Serious Bants 🇳🇬 (@ExcelJoab) March 5, 2020

I love how MI Abaga cleared all doubt on this EP pure masterclass from him he has always been consistent way back from chocolate city. — IG: Bonnie_Ola 🧚🏻‍♀️🥀🤩 (@dorisolaitan_) March 6, 2020

This video got me some mixed feelings but one thing is certain , we don’t stay together forever. MI Abaga has done a lot producing super stars in Chocolate City but I guess it’s time to say goodbye .

Thanks for the EP by the way , #JudahTheEPpic.twitter.com/KaIgFoE8nw — S.L.E.D.G.E 🔨 (@SledgeAma) March 6, 2020

Let it be known.. That MI Abaga did his best..He's one of the very few that stayed really relevant as a rapper in Nigeria without switching up ..MI remained original …He gave us Chocolate city ,one of the best Musical label in Nigeria, … Seeing him leave really hurts 😪 — Alhaji Mukty 🌟 (@callmeMuktar) March 6, 2020

Duck Chocolate City. MI was choc city! The only reason I loved Choc city was cos of MI abaga. My love moves on with him. Incredible Music! — Demithacreator (@thedemigad) March 6, 2020

MI literally dropped all the hints on leaving. I know a lot of people are saying he is chocolate city, chocolate city is him. Yes he grew the company and he grew with the company too. But sometimes it’s time to go.

Guess it was time and that’s alright — LolA With The Duffle Bag… (@L3galtool) March 6, 2020