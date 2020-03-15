Weddings
Anita Adetoye & Emmanuel Ikubese are Married! See Photos of the #RoadtoBae2020 White Wedding
Celebrity makeup artist, Anita ‘Brows’ Adetoye is married to her lover, Nollywood actor and model, Emmanuel Ikubese. We are pretty sure you have seen their beautiful pre-wedding photos and some moments from their traditional engagement (If you haven’t, you should catch up on www.bellanaijaweddings.com
Their white wedding took place on Saturday. The couple tied the knot in the presence of their family and friends. At the reception, they had Timi Dakolo serenade with some of his songs and it was incredible. See all the moments of the #RoadtoBae2020 white wedding below.
Totally lost in your eyes #BAE2020 #RoadtoBae2020
The moment #TimiDakolo serenaded the beautiful couple #BAE2020 #RoadtoBae2020