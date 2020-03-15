Celebrity makeup artist, Anita ‘Brows’ Adetoye is married to her lover, Nollywood actor and model, Emmanuel Ikubese. We are pretty sure you have seen their beautiful pre-wedding photos and some moments from their traditional engagement (If you haven’t, you should catch up on www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Their white wedding took place on Saturday. The couple tied the knot in the presence of their family and friends. At the reception, they had Timi Dakolo serenade with some of his songs and it was incredible. See all the moments of the #RoadtoBae2020 white wedding below.