Your Anxiety Peaking During these Hard Times? Watch How You Can Deal With It

It’s normal, happening to the rest of us too: our anxiety acting up with all that’s happening with the coronavirus pandemic.

So many of us are self-isolated inside our homes, afraid for the now and the future, worried, too.

Thankfully, the folks at Science Insider are aware of this, and they’ve shared a video where a New York therapist, Megan Bruneau, talks about why we shouldn’t feel bad about our coronavirus anxiety.

Check it out: