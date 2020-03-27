BN TV
Your Anxiety Peaking During these Hard Times? Watch How You Can Deal With It
It’s normal, happening to the rest of us too: our anxiety acting up with all that’s happening with the coronavirus pandemic.
So many of us are self-isolated inside our homes, afraid for the now and the future, worried, too.
Thankfully, the folks at Science Insider are aware of this, and they’ve shared a video where a New York therapist, Megan Bruneau, talks about why we shouldn’t feel bad about our coronavirus anxiety.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Many people are feeling anxiety as the coronavirus pandemic worsens. But Megan Bruneau, a New York therapist, explained why you shouldn't feel bad about your coronavirus anxiety. Part of overcoming anxiety is recognizing the specific causes of it, preparing as best you can, and practicing self-care. Megan gave us 10 tips on dealing with coronavirus anxiety as we get constant updates on the number of cases near and far. #coronavirus #pandemic #anxiety #mentalhealth #ScienceInsider