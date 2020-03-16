They Started as Instagram Friends! Bukky & Olowolafe’s Beautiful Wedding

Bukky and Olowolafe of Laphy Photography had one of those beautiful moments at their wedding. The ceremony started with their traditional engagement in Lagos, after which they had the church ceremony. We can tell the overall vibe was incredible. We just love how the couple truly reflected their happiness and love at every point. When it was time to party, they totally came ready to have all the fun possible.

The couple started off as Instagram friends until Olowolafe asked for her number saying he wanted to be more than an Instagram friend. They kinda lost touch after that but found their way back to each other and now they are married

You can also view the #OLAPHYDAY pre-wedding shoot here

Traditional Engagement

How We Met

By the bride, Bukky

I came across ‘Laphy Photography’ page sometime late 2016 while I was casually scrolling through Instagram in search of a professional photographer for an upcoming family function in Lagos. I really appreciated his work. I kept scrolling through almost the entire page and was just hitting the like button because they were amazing! FYI I had only seen his work, not the face behind Laphy Photography 😂. A couple of days later, he requested to follow me and we became “Instagram” friends. Weeks after, he asked for my phone number, in his words “I want to be more than an Instagram friend’

I remember the first time he told me his name is Olowolafe- I thought to myself, that’s such a unique name ~me being a sucker for beautiful names. When he had asked for my last name/surname I jokingly replied “OLOWOLAFE”. Between then and 2017, we lost communicating with each other a few times because life happens. Fast forward to 2018, we connected again, and this time, we communicated frequently, that was when he kinda-sorta ‘asked me out’ but I told him I needed a sign before we start anything ~ coincidentally, a few weeks after, I had randomly read somewhere that “asking God for a sign, might actually be a sign” 😂

I kinda sorta got a sign and it was a ring doughnut (a story for another day). We started dating and had talked about settling together and all that adult life stuff! In summer 2019, we went on vacation together. I could sense there was going to be a proposal during the trip, but the most delightful thing was how he had asked. I don’t recall his exact words (as he had first distracted me with the wooden framed pictures of me he had me gushing at) but it the most ecstatic feeling, with tears rolling from my eyes, I said “Duhh!” 😂





White Wedding

