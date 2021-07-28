All Thanks to A Party! Bukky & Tolu Are Set For The Aisle!

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Today, we’re all about Bukky and Tolu! Before we go any further, this might just be the perfect time to send a memo to those of us who never like to go out – you just might meet the love of your life! Subs and introvert jokes aside, Bukky and Tolu met each other at a party, are now heading to forever and we’re super excited for them!

Bukky’s friend had invited her to a party and thankful, she obliged. Right there in the middle of all the fun, Tolu took one glance at her and knew he just had to be her friend. Okay, let’s slow down – the love journey did not begin immediately. The pair became friends and years after their first meeting at that party, love’s seed had fully manifested. Now here we are, drooling over their beautiful pre-wedding photos and blushing at their love story.  We know you want the full details of how this love bloomed – the love birds shared the full love story with us. Keep scrolling to see.

Enjoy Bukky and Tolu’s pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How We Met
By the Groom-to-be, Tolu

The first time we met was in 2016, I met her through a friend who had invited her to a party we all went to. I remember staring at her thinking, “Oh wow! She’s beautiful and tall!” We didn’t talk much that day but I invited her to my birthday barbecue where we interacted just a little bit more.

I loved her energy and I had tried to make some early moves in the weeks after the barbecue. However, I didn’t get much audience. So we stayed casual as friends. We would hang out maybe once or twice a year and just text randomly once in a while.

How We Met
By the bride-to-be, Bukky

Fast forward to 2019. I reached out to Tolu to promise him I would make it for his 2019 exhibition as I had missed the 2 previous editions. He asked me out to dinner to “catch up” and we had a good time. The following week, he reached out again for dinner and we somehow started talking a lot more frequently.

It soon became obvious that this dude was shooting his shot and I found myself thinking about him a lot as I grew fond of him. He later asked me to be his girlfriend and that’s how our journey started.

 

Credits

Jumpsuit: @tnldesigns
Hair: @jobelle_luxhairs
Photography: @ziggy.on.the.lens

