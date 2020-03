Fast-rising music act, Captain E, the son of Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is out with a new single featuring El Manny, titled, “Only Option“.

“Only Option” is a song themed around reassurance of untainted love and faithfulness. While the lyrics are harmony-driven, “Only Option” retains an optimistic vibe with a pop-dance inspired sound similar to that of “Muse”.

Listen to the track below.