WATCH Chigul open up on the Struggles of being a Comedienne in Nigeria on “The Cover”

BN TV

In celebration of International Women’s Month, one of Nigeria’s most outstanding women in comedy Chigul was interviewed on Accelerate TV‘s “The Cover“.

In her interview, Chioma talked about being a comedienne in Nigeria, the struggles, her different personalities, dealing with body shaming and her plans for the future.⠀

She also thanked the comediennes who pioneered full-time comedy in Nigeria, the likes of Helen Paul and Princess who, according to her, paved the way for her in the entertainment industry.

An advice she gave young girls hoping to follow in her footsteps is to always imbibe the habit of professionalism in everything they do.

Watch her full interview below:

