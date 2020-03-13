Connect with us

Scoop

Chigurl The Comedienne is Fabulous on Accelerate TV's The Cover

Events Scoop Weddings

#RoadToBae2020: All the Delectable #AsoEbiBella Guests at Anita Brows & Emmanuel Ikubese's Engagement

Scoop

Toke Makinwa, Osas Ighodaro, AY Makun - Lilian Esoro's Friends Turned Up for Her Birthday

Scoop

New Mommy Bambam is Grabbing Every Opportunity to Get Some Sleep

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Anita Brows is Ready for #RoadToBae2020, but First, Her Fairytale Bridal Shower

Nollywood Scoop

Chioma Akpotha is a Chic Birthday Girl!

Scoop

20 Years After, Freeze is Moving on from Cool FM

Movies & TV Scoop

Harvey Weinstein has been Sentenced to 23 Years in Jail

BN TV Inspired Scoop

Victor Ugo of Mentally Aware was Hosted by Harry & Meghan Markle 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿

Scoop

Even Cardi B & Offset recognise the Awesomeness of WurlD & Sarz's "Mad"

Scoop

Chigurl The Comedienne is Fabulous on Accelerate TV’s The Cover

BellaNaija.com

Published

59 mins ago

 on

In celebration of International Women’s Month, one of the most outstanding women in comedy, Chioma Omeruah better known as Chigurl is the latest star on Accelerate TV‘s “The Cover“.

In her interview, she talks about being a female comedian in Nigeria, her different personalities, and dealing with body shaming.⠀

On being a female comedian in Nigeria

I realized last year that I had been doing this for 10 years, and first of all, there are people who have come before me and these women have sort of, in my opinion, paved the way for some of us to do what we do, Mandy, Princess, Helen Paul, Lepascious Bose… I knew all of these women and I used to watch them on TV and I just thought to myself that I don’t see too many of us and by that I mean women. So being in this space means more to me than anyone would ever know because I’m empowered every day and I’m just grateful to be doing something I love to do, something I’ve dreamt of doing.

On balancing different personalities

It’s sometimes difficult when jobs are coming and I have to put them in their place and figure out if I’m going to take a job or not. I’ve turned down many due to one reason or the other, so I have a calendar that I keep. My manager and assistant are on the calendar so when I put a date in, they also get those dates as well. Plus I have reminders, cause I try to be as professional as possible. I like to be on time, and I like to be ahead of the situation.  I set reminders for the week before, the day before and two hours before, so my phone goes off  to remind me of events so I don’t forget.

On body-shaming

We were at a function in Calabar and I was dressed and my hair was done, so I took a picture and posted on Instagram and this gentleman says “it is finally good to see Fiona from Shrek in person”. At the time, I didn’t know that people could be this horrible, so what I always try to do is counter bad with better, so what I did was put out a general post talking about how we need to be very careful about how we use our words but I realized then that this is what I’m going to be facing in this world.

Read the full interview on www.acceleratetv.com

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Eniola Olaosebikan: What Do You Have in Your Hands?

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Opeyemi Bakre: Why Does My Neck Hurt So Bad?

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: This is How Boys Internalize Toxic Masculinity

Amina Alabi: Each For Equal – a Lifelong Mandate

Advertisement
css.php