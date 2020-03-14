Coronavirus: Naomi Campbell isn’t Taking any Risks | WATCH

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

25 mins ago

 on

Naomi Campbell has always been a germaphobe, and she isn’t taking any risks with the fast-spreading pandemic.

Naomi proved the virus can’t cramp her style with her a full hazmat suit, mask, goggles and gloves.

In a vlog posted to her channel, she explains the reason behind the extreme measures and a look inside her recent flight from Los Angeles to New York City.

She says: “I was genuinely nervous about travelling at a time like this, but I needed to get back home. I don’t usually share these types of things on my channel, but here goes. We CANNOT live in fear”.

Watch the video.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

