Scoop
Naomi Campbell isn’t Letting the Coronavirus Cramp her Style
When you’re a fashion icon, there’s no need to stress because any outfit you try on becomes a fashion statement.
This is the case for Naomi Campbell, as she isn’t giving any room for the coronavirus to cramp her style.
The model posted a photo of herself in a full white hazmat suit, goggles, a blue face mask, pink surgical gloves, accessorised with a white suitcase and a beige cape-style coat.
She captioned the photo:
Safety First NEXT LEVEL. Full video coming on my YouTube soon.
Photo Credit: naomi