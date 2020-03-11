Niecy Nash & Jay Tucker have Finalised their Divorce 💔

Hollywood actress Niecy Nash and her ex-husband, Jay Tucker, have finalized their divorce just three months after filing.

According to TMZ, new legal documents show that the 50-year-old movie star will officially be able to consider herself single as of June 21, and they have already reached a property settlement.

They have agreed to waive the right to spousal support and keep all earnings they made after their official separation date of 1 June 2019.

Niecy and Jay Tucker ended their eight-year marriage after realizing they were “better friends than partners in marriage”.