Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Niecy Nash & Jay Tucker have Finalised their Divorce 💔

Movies & TV Scoop

Harvey Weinstein wants Mercy from the Judge

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

John Boyega is ensuring African Stories Reach the World through Netflix

Movies & TV Nollywood

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde served Major Looks on International Women's Day

Movies & TV

Daniel Craig gives his Last Interview as James Bond in GQ's Latest Issue

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Sola Sobowale Stresses the Need for Women to be Represented & Involved on Rubbin' Minds | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV

Jimmy & Kemi Odukoya's Love story is a Truly Beautiful One | Watch them on Wedding Channel Africa's "5 Years After"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Lilian Esoro is Stepping on ALL Necks with this Birthday Shoot

Movies & TV Scoop

Chris Rock & Megalyn Echikunwoke's Relationship has Sadly Reached the End of the Road 💔

Movies & TV Scoop

Kiki Mordi is Shedding more Light on the Forceful Eviction of Tarkwa Bay Residents

Movies & TV

Niecy Nash & Jay Tucker have Finalised their Divorce 💔

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Niecy Nash & Jay Tucker

Hollywood actress Niecy Nash and her ex-husband, Jay Tucker, have finalized their divorce just three months after filing.

According to TMZ, new legal documents show that the 50-year-old movie star will officially be able to consider herself single as of June 21, and they have already reached a property settlement.

They have agreed to waive the right to spousal support and keep all earnings they made after their official separation date of 1 June 2019.

Niecy and Jay Tucker ended their eight-year marriage after realizing they were “better friends than partners in marriage”.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BellaNaijaWCW Oluwadamilola Soyombo of TCKZone is Teaching Kids Tech Skills for Free

Let’s Talk About Not-For-Profit Organizations in Nigeria

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Reuben Abati: Amala and the Coronavirus Patient

Rita Chidinma: Dealing with Mom Guilt

Advertisement
css.php