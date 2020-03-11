Even Cardi B & Offset recognise the Awesomeness of WurlD & Sarz’s “Mad”

Obviously, you know when it’s Naija to the world, we’re instantly loving it!

Cardi B and her beau, Offset were jamming to WurlD and Sarz‘s track “Mad,“ and they shared the jam session on their Instagram story.

Cardi B has been seen on several occasions listening to Afrobeat, and we know she has a Nigerian name, so this is very on brand for her.

See for yourself.