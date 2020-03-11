Scoop
Even Cardi B & Offset recognise the Awesomeness of WurlD & Sarz’s “Mad”
Obviously, you know when it’s Naija to the world, we’re instantly loving it!
Cardi B and her beau, Offset were jamming to WurlD and Sarz‘s track “Mad,“ and they shared the jam session on their Instagram story.
Cardi B has been seen on several occasions listening to Afrobeat, and we know she has a Nigerian name, so this is very on brand for her.
See for yourself.
#MAD @iamcardib @OffsetYRN #ILGWT 🦋🧞♂️ Cc @beatsbysarz pic.twitter.com/tc085VKI7d
— WurlD #ILGWT (@thisisWurlD) March 10, 2020