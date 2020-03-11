Connect with us

Even Cardi B & Offset recognise the Awesomeness of WurlD & Sarz's "Mad"

Victor Ugo of Mentally Aware was Hosted by Harry & Meghan Markle 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿

Niecy Nash & Jay Tucker have Finalised their Divorce 💔

Naomi Campbell isn't Letting the Coronavirus Cramp her Style

Harvey Weinstein wants Mercy from the Judge

John Boyega is ensuring African Stories Reach the World through Netflix

This Vet wants Everyone to Kill their Fear of Snakes, but Nigerians Aren't Interested

Anthony Joshua Met the Queen, Referenced Nigerian Cuisine & Gave a Touching Speech

Young Queens recreate Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie And Lupita Nyong’o's Outfits In Honour Of International Women's Day

TBoss & her "Future Best Friend" look so Good Together ❤️

Even Cardi B & Offset recognise the Awesomeness of WurlD & Sarz’s “Mad”

Obviously, you know when it’s Naija to the world, we’re instantly loving it!

Cardi B and her beau, Offset were jamming to WurlD and Sarz‘s track “Mad, and they shared the jam session on their Instagram story.

Cardi B has been seen on several occasions listening to Afrobeat, and we know she has a Nigerian name, so this is very on brand for her.

See for yourself.

BellaNaija.com

#BellaNaijaWCW Oluwadamilola Soyombo of TCKZone is Teaching Kids Tech Skills for Free

Let’s Talk About Not-For-Profit Organizations in Nigeria

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Reuben Abati: Amala and the Coronavirus Patient

Rita Chidinma: Dealing with Mom Guilt

