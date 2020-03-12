Connect with us

Events Scoop Weddings

#RoadToBae2020: All the Delectable #AsoEbiBella Guests at Anita Brows & Emmanuel Ikubese's Engagement

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekendi

Events

Enjoy Amazing Discounts, Free Beauty Masterclasses & Demos from Industry Experts at The Beauty Souk | March 22nd

Events

#IWD2020: Nigerian Breweries hosts Symposium on Gender Equality

Events

Peju Ibekwe's CHATROOM debuts in Style to honour #IWD2020

Events

Haven Homes expresses commitment to the Development of Creative Art in Nigeria, supports Dususu Foundation

Events

Are You Ready for the Hype Battle of the Year? Martell X AMVCA presents Jimi vs Dotun🔥

Events

Union Bank celebrates Women at International Women’s Day 2020

Events

Hypo in collaboration with FAAN donates 100 cartons of its products to Fight against Coronavirus

Events

Inikpi set to take Lagos with a Stage Play promoting Heroism & Patriotism

Events

#RoadToBae2020: All the Delectable #AsoEbiBella Guests at Anita Brows & Emmanuel Ikubese’s Engagement

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Celebrity makeup artist AnitaBrowsAdetoye tied the knot with her beau, Nollywood actor and model, Emmanuel Ikubese on Thursday.

The couple had their introduction in October 2019 and shared their beautiful pre-wedding photos earlier this week.

The bride also gave us a look into her fairy tale bridal shower captured by Wealth Media House.

The event was beautiful and elegant as so many of our faves stepped out to support the couple.

Toke Makinwa, Yomi Casual, Sharon Ooja, Lola Oj, Stephanie Coker, Lilian Afegbai, Inidima Okojie and many more were spotted at the event.

Check on it!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: This is How Boys Internalize Toxic Masculinity

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Amina Alabi: Each For Equal – a Lifelong Mandate

Recognizing Women’s Agency As We Continue to Celebrate Women’s Month

Chineze Aina: Emotional Affairs Are Just As Hurtful…

Advertisement
css.php