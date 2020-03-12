RoadToBae2020: All the Delectable #AsoEbiBella Guests at Anita Brows & Emmanuel Ikubese’s Engagement

Celebrity makeup artist Anita ‘Brows’ Adetoye tied the knot with her beau, Nollywood actor and model, Emmanuel Ikubese on Thursday.

The couple had their introduction in October 2019 and shared their beautiful pre-wedding photos earlier this week.

The bride also gave us a look into her fairy tale bridal shower captured by Wealth Media House.

The event was beautiful and elegant as so many of our faves stepped out to support the couple.

Toke Makinwa, Yomi Casual, Sharon Ooja, Lola Oj, Stephanie Coker, Lilian Afegbai, Inidima Okojie and many more were spotted at the event.

Check on it!