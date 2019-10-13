Check Out First Photos from Emmanuel Ikubese & Anita “Brows” Adetoye’s Introduction Ceremony

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

14 hours ago

 on

Nollywood actor and model, Emmanuel Ikubese and celebrity makeup artist Anita ‘Brows’ Adetoye, had their official wedding introduction ceremony on Saturday, Oct 12.

This comes as a pleasant surprise to many because the couple successfully kept their relationship off social media.

Anita dropped a hint of their introduction ceremony on Instagram with the caption: “Not my usual Saturday, but MY SATURDAY #RoadToBae2020 #TheIntroduction #MissToMrs #PrincessAnita #OndoPrincess”

Emmanuel also shared a photo of his outfit, writing “Let’s go…”

See photos below:

Photo Credit: @asoebistyles

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

