Check Out First Photos from Emmanuel Ikubese & Anita “Brows” Adetoye’s Introduction Ceremony

Nollywood actor and model, Emmanuel Ikubese and celebrity makeup artist Anita ‘Brows’ Adetoye, had their official wedding introduction ceremony on Saturday, Oct 12.

This comes as a pleasant surprise to many because the couple successfully kept their relationship off social media.

Anita dropped a hint of their introduction ceremony on Instagram with the caption: “Not my usual Saturday, but MY SATURDAY #RoadToBae2020 #TheIntroduction #MissToMrs #PrincessAnita #OndoPrincess”

Emmanuel also shared a photo of his outfit, writing “Let’s go…”

See photos below:

Photo Credit: @asoebistyles