BBNaija’s Mike Finally meets NURTW Boss MC Oluomo

Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate, Mike Edwards has finally met with the Lagos state chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya a.k.a MC Oluomo

Mike shared the video on his IG page that showed him singing along to Teni’s “Case” alongside MC Oluomo.

One of Mike’s memorably moment in the house was when he had a hard time singing the part of Teni’s ‘Case’ that featured a line about MC Oluomo. His hilarious determination to get the proper pronunciation of the lyrics registered in the minds of viewers.

Photo Credit: @Aireyys